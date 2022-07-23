49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_z→∞ (1 + 10/z²)ᶻ²
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f'(x) > 0, for all x in the domain of f'; f'(-2) and f'(1) do not exist; f"(0) = 0
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x+ cos⁻¹x on [-1,1]
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?