Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
h(x) = √x (√x-x³/²)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(3)
Derivatives from a graph If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(f(2))
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4