Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
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Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² In x
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.