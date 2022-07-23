Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² In x
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Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² In x
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25
Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.
Suppose the slope of the curve y=f^−1(x) at (4, 7) is 4/5. Find f′(7).