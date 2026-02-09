Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
∫ x² sin(1 − x) dx
∫ x sin(x) cos(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x·e^(2x) dx
∫ θ·cos(2θ + 1) dθ