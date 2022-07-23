In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
Annual rainfall The annual rainfall in inches for San Francisco, California, is approximately a normal random variable with mean 20.11 in. and standard deviation 4.7 in. What is the probability that next year’s rainfall will exceed 17 in.?
In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.
∫ x^n sin(x) dx = -x^n cos(x) + n ∫ x^(n-1) cos(x) dx