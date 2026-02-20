Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
_____
y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
_______
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis
77. The region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the line y=3, and the curve x=2/√(y+1) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
80. Volume The region enclosed by the curve y=sech(x), the x-axis, and the lines x=±ln√3 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.
Volume: Find the volume generated by revolving one arch of the curve y = sin x about the x-axis.
Volume: Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region bounded by the graphs of y = sin x + sec x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = π/3 about the x-axis.