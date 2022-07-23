Textbook Question
17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
40
views
17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
3. lim(x→0⁺) (cox(√x))^(1/x)
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. ln x = o(x+1)
7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?