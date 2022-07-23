Textbook Question
13. For what x>0 does x^(x^x) = (x^x)^x? Give reasons for your answer.
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13. For what x>0 does x^(x^x) = (x^x)^x? Give reasons for your answer.
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
3. lim(x→0⁺) (cox(√x))^(1/x)
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
In Exercises 9 and 10, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
9. y^e^x = x^y + 1
7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?