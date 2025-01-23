Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
f(x) = 5x³
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10