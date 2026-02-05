In Exercises 121–124, determine whether the sequence is monotonic and whether it is bounded.
aₙ = 2ⁿ 3ⁿ / n!
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 2,aₙ₊₁ = 72 / (1 + aₙ)
Uniqueness of limits Prove that limits of sequences are unique. That is, show that if L₁ and L₂ are numbers such that aₙ → L₁ and aₙ → L₂, then L₁ = L₂.
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=n!+11
Write the first 6 terms of the sequence given by the recursive formula an=an−2+an−1 ; a1=1 ; a2=1.