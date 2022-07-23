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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.36b
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.36b

Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]

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Textbook Question

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 / √(n + 1)) diverges

b. What should n be in order that the partial sum sₙ = ∑ (from i=1 to n) (1 / √(i + 1)) satisfies sₙ > 1000?

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Textbook Question

b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that

S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].

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Textbook Question

Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 4/5. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.

b. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (5/4)ⁿ (bₙ)

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Textbook Question

A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows:

1/1,3/2,7/5,17/12,…,a/b,(a + 2b)/(a + b),…

Here the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let xₙ and yₙ be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the nᵗʰ fraction rₙ = xₙ / yₙ.

b. The fractions rₙ = xₙ / yₙ approach a limit as n increases. What is that limit? (Hint: Use part (a) to show that rₙ² − 2 = ±(1 / yₙ)² and that yₙ is not less than n.)

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Textbook Question

Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)

f(x) = ln(cos x)

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]

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