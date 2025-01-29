Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used to find the derivative of composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of another function u, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. This rule is essential for differentiating functions like f(x) = (sin x)^(ln x), where both the base and the exponent are functions of x.