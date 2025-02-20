Verify that the following functions satisfy the conditions of Theorem 4.9 on their domains. Then find the location and value of the absolute extrema guaranteed by the theorem.
f(x) = 4x + 1/√x
f(x) = 4x + 1/√x
f(x) = x√(3-x)
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = x³ - 6x² on [-1, 5]
g(x) = x⁴ - 50x² on [-1, 5]
ƒ(x) = sin 2x + 3 on [-π , π]
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]