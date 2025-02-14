Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)
lim_x→ 1 ln x / (4x - x² - 3)
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (x² + 3x)
lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12)
lim_x→ e (ln x - 1) / (x - 1)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x