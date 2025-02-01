Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is defined as a function of u, which in turn is a function of x, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. This rule is essential in implicit differentiation, as it allows us to differentiate terms involving y when applying the derivative to both sides of an equation.