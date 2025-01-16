Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
y = x⁵
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
f(x) = 5x³
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10
g(t) = 6√t