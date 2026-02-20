Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
(x + 3y²) dy + y dx = 0 (Hint: d(xy) = y dx + x dy)
dy + x(2y - e^(x-x²))dx = 0