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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.AAE.5
Chapter 9, Problem 9.AAE.5

Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.


(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0

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