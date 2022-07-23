Textbook Question
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)
17
views
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(x + 3y²) dy + y dx = 0 (Hint: d(xy) = y dx + x dy)
Use Euler’s method with dx = 1/3 to estimate y(2) if y′ = x sin y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(2)?
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0