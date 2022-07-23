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Chapter 9, Problem 9.AAE.10

Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.





(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0

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