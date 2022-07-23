Textbook Question
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
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Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
sec x dy + x cos² y dx = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy + (3y - x⁻² cos x) dx = 0, x > 0