Find the limit.
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
Key Concepts
Limits
Rational Functions
L'Hôpital's Rule
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4
lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h
lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers.
If limx→a f(x) = L, then f(a)=L.