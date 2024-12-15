L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of a function yields such a form, one can take the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately, then re-evaluate the limit. This rule is particularly useful in the context of the given limit problem, where direct substitution may lead to an indeterminate form.