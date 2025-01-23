Product Rule

The Product Rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when finding the derivative of the product of two functions. It states that if you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by d/dx [u(x)v(x)] = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential for solving problems involving products of functions, such as xg(x) in the given question.