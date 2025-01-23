Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) | x=4
The line tangent to the curve y=h(x) at x=4 is y = −3x+14. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=4.
y = (x²-3x)h(x)
Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
y = f(x)g(x)
Given that p(x) = (5e^x+10x⁵+20x³+100x²+5x+20) ⋅ (10x⁵+40x³+20x²+4x+10), find p′(0) without computing p′(x).