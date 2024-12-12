Determine the following limits.
lim x→3- x − 4 / x^2 − 3x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
lim x→1(2x^3−3x^2+4x+5)
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2