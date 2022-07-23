Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]
Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Find the power series representation centered at of the following function. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.