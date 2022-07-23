b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that
S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].
b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that
S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].
Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 4/5. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
b. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (5/4)ⁿ (bₙ)
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]
Use the Cauchy condensation test from Exercise 59 to show that:
b. ∑ (from n=1 to ∞) [1 / nᵖ] converges if p > 1 and diverges if p ≤ 1.
Intervals of Convergence
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]