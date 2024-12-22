Determine the interval(s) for which the function is continuous.
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Key Concepts
Continuity of Functions
Domain of a Function
Real-World Context of Functions
Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>