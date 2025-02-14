Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = (x - 1)²
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = eˣ/(e²ᵉ + 1)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ
