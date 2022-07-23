Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = t + eᵗ, y = 1 − eᵗ, t = 0
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = t + eᵗ, y = 1 − eᵗ, t = 0
Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).
Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.
x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Write the equation of the tangent line in cartesian coordinates for the given parameter .
, ,