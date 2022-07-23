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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.3.36
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.36

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.


r² = 4r sin θ

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Textbook Question

Lengths of Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.


x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π

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Textbook Question

Examples of Polar Equations


[Technology Exercise] Graph the lines and conic sections in Exercises 65–74.


r = −2 cos θ

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Equations


Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.


x - y = 3

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Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations


In Exercises 31–36, find a parametrization for the curve.


the ray (half line) with initial point (-1,2) that passes through the point (0,0)

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Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations


In Exercises 31–36, find a parametrization for the curve.


the line segment with endpoints (-1,3) and (3,-2)

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Textbook Question

Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations


Exercises 1–18 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation. (The graphs will vary with the equation used.) Indicate the portion of the graph traced by the particle and the direction of motion.


x = 1 + sin t, y = cos t − 2, 0 ≤ t ≤ π

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