Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
g(x) = 6x⁵ - 5/2 x² + x + 5
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
s(t) = 4√t - 1/4t⁴+t+1
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
a. Compute A'(t). What units are associated with this derivative and what does the derivative measure?
b. How fast will the city be growing when it reaches a size of 38 mi²?
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(x) = (√x+1)(√x-1)
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(w) = w³-w/w
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = 12s³-8s²+12s/4s