Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9