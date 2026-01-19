In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
47. y=(arccot(x³))³
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
49. 3arctan(x) + arcsin(y) = π/4; P(1, -1)