For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.

For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P. 51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above