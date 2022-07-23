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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.3
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.3

In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2

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Start with the given equation: \(e^{\sqrt{t}} = x^2\).
Take the natural logarithm (ln) of both sides to eliminate the exponential: \(\ln\left(e^{\sqrt{t}}\right) = \ln\left(x^2\right)\).
Use the logarithm property \(\ln\left(e^a\right) = a\) to simplify the left side: \(\sqrt{t} = \ln\left(x^2\right)\).
Apply the logarithm power rule on the right side: \(\sqrt{t} = 2 \ln(x)\).
Square both sides to solve for \(t\): \(t = \left(2 \ln(x)\right)^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function involves a constant base raised to a variable exponent, such as e^(sqrt(t)). Understanding how to manipulate and invert these functions is essential for solving equations where the variable is in the exponent.
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Exponential Functions

Square Root and Its Properties

The square root function, denoted sqrt(t), is the inverse of squaring a number. Recognizing how to isolate and handle the square root in an equation is crucial for simplifying and solving for the variable t.
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Properties of Functions

Logarithmic Functions and Their Inverses

Logarithms are the inverse operations of exponentials. Applying the natural logarithm (ln) to both sides of an equation like e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2 allows us to 'undo' the exponential and solve for sqrt(t), facilitating the isolation of t.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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