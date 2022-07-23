Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
14. lim (t → 0) sin 5t / 2t
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)
Show that increasing functions and decreasing functions are one-to-one. That is, show that for any x₁ and x₂ in I, x₂ ≠ x₁ implies f(x₂) ≠ f(x₁).