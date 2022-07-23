Textbook Question
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)
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For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
e^(2x)=sin(x+3y)
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2
19. Show that e^x grows faster as x→∞ than x^n for any positive integer n, even x^1,000,000. (Hint: What is the nth derivative of x^n?)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫₁^(1/x) (1 / t) dt,x > 0
Show that increasing functions and decreasing functions are one-to-one. That is, show that for any x₁ and x₂ in I, x₂ ≠ x₁ implies f(x₂) ≠ f(x₁).