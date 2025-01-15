Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 3x2 - 4x; P(1, -1)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x3; P (1,1)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x)= 1/(2x + 1); P (0,1)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x - 1); P (2,1)