{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)
s(t)= −16t²+100t
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
Deriving trigonometric identities
a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.