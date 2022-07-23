7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.
a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3