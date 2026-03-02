In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
∫ from 2 to ∞ of (dx / √(x² - 1))
∫ from π to ∞ of ((1 + sin x) / x² dx)
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))