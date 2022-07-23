Textbook Question
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
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Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx