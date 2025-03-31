Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = ln (x² + 1)
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x + 2 cos x on [-2π,2π)
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 1/(e⁻ˣ - 1)
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 1/3 x³ - 2x² - 5x + 2
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)