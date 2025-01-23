Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2