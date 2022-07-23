Interpreting Parameters

In the function h = 5.67 + 0.70b + 0.0067b², the parameters have specific meanings: the constant term (5.67) represents the height when the base diameter is zero, the linear term (0.70b) indicates the rate of change of height with respect to diameter, and the quadratic term (0.0067b²) shows how the growth rate changes as the diameter increases. Understanding these parameters helps in interpreting the function's behavior and its implications for tree growth.