Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
Consider the following cost functions.
a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.