Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)
Consider the following cost functions.
a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.