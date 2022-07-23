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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.23a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.23a

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)

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1
Start by differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x. The equation is \( \sqrt[3]{x} + \sqrt[3]{y^4} = 2 \). Remember that \( y \) is a function of \( x \), so when differentiating terms involving \( y \), use implicit differentiation.
Differentiate \( \sqrt[3]{x} \) with respect to \( x \). This is \( \frac{d}{dx}(x^{1/3}) \), which results in \( \frac{1}{3}x^{-2/3} \).
Differentiate \( \sqrt[3]{y^4} \) with respect to \( x \). This requires the chain rule: \( \frac{d}{dx}(y^4)^{1/3} = \frac{1}{3}(y^4)^{-2/3} \cdot 4y^3 \cdot \frac{dy}{dx} \).
Set the derivative of the left side equal to the derivative of the right side. Since the derivative of a constant (2) is 0, you have: \( \frac{1}{3}x^{-2/3} + \frac{4}{3}y^{3}(y^4)^{-2/3} \cdot \frac{dy}{dx} = 0 \).
Solve for \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) by isolating it on one side of the equation. This involves algebraic manipulation to express \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) in terms of \( x \) and \( y \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. Instead of solving for y in terms of x, we differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This method allows us to find the derivative dy/dx without isolating y.
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus that allows us to differentiate composite functions. When applying implicit differentiation, the chain rule is essential for differentiating terms involving y, as we must multiply by dy/dx when differentiating y with respect to x. This ensures that we account for the relationship between x and y in the differentiation process.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Evaluating Derivatives at a Point

After finding the derivative dy/dx using implicit differentiation, we often need to evaluate it at a specific point, such as (1,1) in this case. This involves substituting the x and y values into the derived expression for dy/dx to find the slope of the tangent line at that point. This step is crucial for understanding the behavior of the function at specific coordinates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.

4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)

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Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>

a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)

x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)

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Textbook Question

Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.

a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)

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Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.

73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.

a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = √3x; a= 12

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