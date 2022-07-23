60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.
a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √3x; a= 12