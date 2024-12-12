Determine the following limits.
lim x→−5^+ x − 5 / x + 5
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3