Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx
∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
∫ [(x + 1) / (x² (x − 1))] dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx