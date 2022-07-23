Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)